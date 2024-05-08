LSV Asset Management Has $13.54 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,064,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.07% of Huntington Bancshares worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,725,000 after acquiring an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 33.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,277,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,925,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,552 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,273,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,449,000 after purchasing an additional 744,443 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $158,941.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 329,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $158,941.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 329,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,092 shares of company stock worth $3,031,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.