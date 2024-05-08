Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 143.8% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $283,019,000 after buying an additional 803,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $144,530,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.62. The company had a trading volume of 912,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,661. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.68. The stock has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

