Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.81

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.81 and last traded at $84.13, with a volume of 1109044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPX. Loop Capital started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 16.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.13.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 42.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

