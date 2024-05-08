Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.42. 60,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.51 and its 200 day moving average is $252.93. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

