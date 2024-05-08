Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

SMMD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,289 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $59.98.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

