Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 394,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,614,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.52. 390,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,930. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.24 and a twelve month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

