Lincoln National Corp Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 507.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IMCG stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,787. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $70.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

