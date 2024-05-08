Lincoln National Corp Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 1.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 842.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 99,354 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BSEP traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,385 shares. The company has a market cap of $150.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

