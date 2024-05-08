Lincoln National Corp Buys 19,640 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 226.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 318,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,812. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1932 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

