Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $1.04

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $1.20. Lilium shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 3,830,783 shares changing hands.

Lilium Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lilium by 297.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,349,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 3,254,249 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 40.8% in the third quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

