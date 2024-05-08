Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $42.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, analysts expect Lifeway Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lifeway Foods Trading Down 0.8 %
LWAY stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $375.36 million, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.31.
LWAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
