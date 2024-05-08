Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 2518101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Susquehanna raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kyndryl by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 9.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 78,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

