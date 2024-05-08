Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Plans Dividend of $1.13

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.1282 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Down 0.2 %

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $70.74.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 5.51%. Research analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.