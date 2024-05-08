Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $161.10, but opened at $145.50. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $156.83, with a volume of 263,735 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at $265,138,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,041.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,087 shares of company stock worth $6,210,591 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,022.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

