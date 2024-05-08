Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue updated its FY24 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.
Kenvue Stock Performance
Shares of KVUE stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,431,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,048,271. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11. Kenvue has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Kenvue Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Kenvue Company Profile
Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.
