Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue updated its FY24 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,431,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,048,271. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11. Kenvue has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.