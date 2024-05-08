Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.46

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.46 and last traded at $98.62, with a volume of 17465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KALU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.39.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.53%.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 941.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.