JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 495.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 191,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,501 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 150,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 110,765 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,125,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $46.01.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.