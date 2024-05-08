JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Insider Ashley Bacon Sells 5,086 Shares

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ashley Bacon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE JPM traded up $3.88 on Wednesday, hitting $195.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,222,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,961. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $133.13 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $561.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 354,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,169 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.6% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 107,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 83,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

