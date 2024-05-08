Journey Medical (DERM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. On average, analysts expect Journey Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Journey Medical Price Performance

DERM opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Journey Medical has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Journey Medical in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Journey Medical

In other news, CEO Claude Maraoui acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,163,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,528,736.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Adam Smith purchased 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,467.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company's stock.

Journey Medical Company Profile

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

See Also

