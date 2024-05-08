JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.31) to GBX 925 ($11.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 165 ($2.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.62) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 487 ($6.12).

Shares of LON:JD traded up GBX 3.15 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 118.85 ($1.49). 9,200,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,791. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 103 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 178.10 ($2.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,971.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.28.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

