JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years. JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of -41.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of JBGS opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.07. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Further Reading

