Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 477.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,566 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JMBS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.16. 24,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,616. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $46.81.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1941 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.