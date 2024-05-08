Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target Cut to $153.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $154.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on J. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

NYSE:J traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,555. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,695 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

