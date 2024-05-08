J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.31) to GBX 925 ($11.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.62) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Up 3.8 %

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon stock traded up GBX 28 ($0.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 755.50 ($9.49). The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,505. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 749.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 758.06. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of GBX 587 ($7.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 862.50 ($10.84). The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46. The company has a market capitalization of £933.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2,335.94, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

