J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.31) to GBX 925 ($11.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.62) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
