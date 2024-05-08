iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.82. 517,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,953. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

