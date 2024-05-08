iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Lessened by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 162,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $161.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

