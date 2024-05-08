iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,275,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,963,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,845,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,739 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.12. 1,183,310 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.89.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

