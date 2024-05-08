iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by PACK Private Wealth LLC

PACK Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,799 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,650,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,861,000 after acquiring an additional 99,684 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,156 shares during the last quarter.

INDA stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $51.91. 4,871,145 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

