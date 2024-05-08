iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.96

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.96 and last traded at $89.90, with a volume of 12868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.44.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Global 100 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.