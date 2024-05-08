iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.29. 2,855,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,183,225. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

