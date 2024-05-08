Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

IONS stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.37. 216,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,949. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

In other news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,393 shares of company stock worth $440,127. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IONS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

