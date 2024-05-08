Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May 8th (ACNB, AMRK, BYON, DH, DV, FLXS, GBDC, GRMN, INSP, INTU)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, May 8th:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON)

was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.50.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $225.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $265.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $64.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $76.00.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Compass Point currently has $12.75 price target on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.50.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

