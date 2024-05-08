Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.32

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.32 and last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 3557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Loan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,820,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,562,000 after buying an additional 255,155 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,275,000 after buying an additional 1,272,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $123,713,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,671,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,131,000 after buying an additional 546,062 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.