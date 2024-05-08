Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 389.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 262,283 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 410.9% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 48,758 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 458.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $38.55.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

