International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.65.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.10. 1,112,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.30. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

