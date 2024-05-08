Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Inter Parfums updated its FY24 guidance to $5.15 EPS.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $7.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.15. The company had a trading volume of 50,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,949. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $114.88 and a fifty-two week high of $156.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.06.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

