Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.16

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 600287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

