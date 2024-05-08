Insider Buying: MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Purchases 261,868 Shares of Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mackay purchased 261,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.50 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of A$916,538.00 ($606,978.81).

MFF Capital Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 6.72.

MFF Capital Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 21st. MFF Capital Investments’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

About MFF Capital Investments

MFF Capital Investments Limited is an investment firm manager. The firm is an internally managed listed public company incorporated in Australia. The firm ceased to be externally managed by Magellan Asset Management in 2013. The principal activity of the company is the investment in a minimum of 20 exchange-listed international or Australian companies.

