Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 195.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.85% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $1,427,000.

UJAN opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

