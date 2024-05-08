Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Issues Earnings Results

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Identiv Price Performance

Shares of Identiv stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $116.89 million, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.39. Identiv has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $9.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

