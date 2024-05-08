Ian C. Hantke Buys 8,590 Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Stock

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke purchased 8,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,486.90.

FRU traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.85. 296,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,823. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a one year low of C$12.66 and a one year high of C$15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of C$80.06 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

FRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price target on Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.75.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

