HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,410 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 142,169 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in HP were worth $17,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in HP by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 257,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,288 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 902,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

