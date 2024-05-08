Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.
Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 405.28%. The company had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. On average, analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hookipa Pharma Stock Up 2.7 %
Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.92. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
