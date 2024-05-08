Home Depot’s (HD) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $360.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $375.19.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HD opened at $340.71 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market cap of $337.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

