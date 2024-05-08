Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of HLMN opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.56 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $1,562,681.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 85,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $816,283.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $1,562,681.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,700.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,077 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLMN

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.