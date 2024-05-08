HI Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. During the last week, HI has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $199,634.90 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050296 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $202,786.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

