Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $4.74

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.91. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 1,368,143 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on HL. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 2.21.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

