HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $144.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 96.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

LGND stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.80%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $140,649.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,201.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 325,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,263,000 after buying an additional 121,049 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 205,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,888 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 356.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

