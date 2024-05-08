Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $31.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of GO opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.13.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.44 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.00%. Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 10,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $275,306.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 10,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $275,306.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,588 shares of company stock valued at $13,367,577 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 248.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

