Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $672.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Griffon updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Griffon Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.46. Griffon has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GFF

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.